Fire at Hickory Inn Motel, no human injuries, Fire/EMS rescue and revive two dogs using animal resuscitation device

GROVE, Okla. — Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning Grove Fire Department were alerted to a fire at Hickory Inn Motel, 2320 South Main Street, Grove, Oklahoma.

DISPATCHER: Grove PD and Grove Fire, Grove PD and Grove Fire
Hickory Inn Motel, fully engulfed.
FIRE: Ladder One in route.
FIRE RESCUE: Rescue One in route.
FIRE: Can you contact Emergency Management for traffic control. (source: broadcastify)

Capt Rick Bronson of the Cowskin Fire Department tells us, “We had US59 rerouting through neighborhoods [due to] hoses across Highway V.

Grove Fire were supported with mutual aid from Cowskin Fire, Butler and Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Reports from witnesses say flames were coming through the roof of the motel. Some use the motel as a residence so they were gone for the morning, leaving their pets behind in their rooms.

DISPATCH AUDIO CLIP OF SECOND ALARM, EDITED FOR EASE OF LISTENING. BROADCASTIFY

Capt Bronson states, “At this moment there are no human injuries, though one canine was rescued and revived; she’s on her way to a veterinarian.

A short time later he notes that a second canine was rescued and revived again using an animal resuscitation device. They are masks specifically designed and shaped for animals. In the case of a dog, it fits over the entire snout (click to see photo).

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Witnesses on social media state that half the motel was burned. It was suggested relief items can be dropped off at the motel.

COURTESY COWSKIN FIRE DEPARTMENT, CAPT RICK BRONSON.

USE FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN GOOGLE STREET VIEW OF MOTEL AND PROPERTY. IMAGES GOOGLE 2018.

