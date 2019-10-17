Finale! Four States Idol and Final Third Thursday of the Year

Four States Idol is sponsored by New Dimensions School of Hair Design

DOWNTOWN JOPLIN — Third Thursday wraps up the 2019 season tonight. And also the stage will be set for the finale of the KODE 12 Four States Idol Contest.

From April to September our judges chose one person from each week as the weekly winner and also they perform Thursday at the finale of Four States Idol.

Click to view or download the official rules.

One person will win a pass to sing live in front of the actual American Idol Judges. They won’t have to wait in line, they get to go straight into the main room and perform for the chance at that golden ticket.

Four States Idol stage will be at 3rd and Main. It begins at 6:00 PM. One performance from each of the finalists.

JUDGES

Bailey Moore: She won the Four States Idol contest last year. She won the chance to go to Hollywood and perform for the judges. She attends Webb City High School.

Howie: He has been around music his whole life. Rubbing elbows with so many people in the music industry you can’t list them quickly. He is the morning co-anchor with Bubba on KODE 12 Good Morning Four States.

Shannon Becker: While working in promotions and marketing for major labels he has been a part of selling millions of records. He started Joplin News First in 2016, taking a break from the music industry. But his last artist to work with? Blake Shelton.