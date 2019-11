41 - 20 Joplin wins and are headed to the State Championship next weekend

O’FALLON, Mo. — Our Joplin News First friend Shane Munn shared with all of us the last two minutes of the game. “Sorry for the shaky video, my hands are too cold!” he tells us.

Plans are to welcome the team back home Saturday evening. Here are details.

LETS PACK JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT AND WELCOME HOME OUR JOPLIN EAGLES FOOTBALL TEAM AS THEY WON TODAY AND ARE… Posted by David DuRall II on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Joplin led the game and the final two minutes are electric. This is the first time the Eagles will play in a State Championship Football game since the 1980s.

“We have a date with destiny! See you next weekend at MiZZOOOUUU!!!” Shane yells!