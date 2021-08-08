Final day of Missouri Back to School Sales Tax Holiday, but some still charge city sales tax and county sales tax, see the lists

Save more in three local towns who also waive their city sales tax: Webb City, Lamar and Nevada.

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is the final day of the MISSOURI BACK TO SCHOOL SALES TAX HOLIDAY 2021. It ends tonight at closing time.

Cities and counties are able to opt out if they chose not to participate in the sales tax holiday weekend.

The sales tax exemption is limited to:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

– not to exceed $1,500 Graphing calculators – not to exceed $150

Consumers generally will be able to save the state sales tax if 4.225 percent, which is usually tacked onto bills.

There are certain restrictions placed on items.

Clothing

This includes clothing, disposable diapers for infants or adults, and footwear.

Watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, face coverings, or belt buckles are not included and will be taxed.

School supplies are considered any item that students use in a standard classroom. It may include textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Personal Computers

A laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard are included in the tax-free weekend.

You can also pick up gadgets used with a computer, such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive, daughterboard, digitizer, microphone, modem, motherboard, mouse, multimedia speaker, printer, scanner, single-user hardware, single-user operating system, soundcard, or video card.

School Supplies

For more information about the sales tax holiday, check out the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

See lists in stores and ask associates.

KSNF-Joplin sister Nexstar Broadcasting stations WDAF-Kansas City and KTVI-St. Louis contributed to this informational article.