Final chance to ‘ketchup’ with the Weinermobile Sunday at Ewert Park; Selfies, Smiles and Hotdog Whistle are all free

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been a whirlwind weekend of appearances for the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. Sunday is your last chance to ‘ketchup’, before this little 4-wheeled ‘doggie’ hits the road.

Sunday, April 11, in Ewert Park, corner of 7th Street & Murphy Blvd., 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

It is free to get your photo taken in front of the Weinermobile. And they are handing out the classic hotdog whistles too.

This is a free event announced by the city of Joplin and the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Who remembers the song for this product? Bet you’ll hear others singing it when you stop by at one of these visits in Joplin! Don’t forget the mustard! 😂

Posted by Joplin City Government on Thursday, April 8, 2021

LAST CHANCE TO SEE THE OSCAR MAYER WEINERMOBILE IS SUNDAY 11A-4P at Ewert Park!

