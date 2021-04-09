Fertilizer truck rolls blocking MO -86 near Mulberry in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shorty after 2:00 PM Friday reports of a fertilizer truck crash. on MO-86 just east of Mulberry. Initially fertilizer is covered the entire road stopping traffic.

Trooper Doug Riley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us this was a single vehicle crash. The male driver was transported to Freeman West in Joplin suffering serious injuries.











The roadway was opened around 4:00 PM to one lane of traffic as the truck was removed. MoDOT Emergency Response will be on the scene continuing clean up into the early evening.

Use caution traveling in the area.

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE CRASH. DARKER COLORS MARK STOPPED TRAFFIC.

We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP.