Felony Stealing charges to Joplin man; Captured on home security cameras, then arrested next day as victim spotted him driving

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday just after noon Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to the Alba area for a report of theft from several vehicles. During the initial investigation, neighbors had video of a possible suspect and vehicle.

Sunday morning a Jasper County Deputy received a call that the possible suspect vehicle was seen traveling south on I-49. A short time later the Deputy conducted a stop on the vehicle near I-49 and Nutmeg Rd.

During the investigation Jody L. Rummer, 48, of Joplin was arrested for Felony stealing.

Located in the vehicle were drugs and drug paraphernalia, social security cards and vehicle titles belonging to several other people, keys and garage door openers and other items that had been reported taken from vehicles in the surrounding area and mail belonging to several people living in the Joplin, Carl Junction and Alba area.

Victims were contacted and items have been returned to their owners.

More charges may arise as the investigation continues.