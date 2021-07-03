Felony DWI tops list; Carthage man charged with multiple felonies after fatal crash that killed Joplin man; Cowgill was fleeing police

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning a short police pursuit ended in a fatality crash at 7th and Duquesne.

The suspected DWI driver was arrested by Joplin Police at the crash scene. Kenton Cowgill, 36, of Carthage, suffered moderate injuries and was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon and transported to the Jasper County jail.

Cowgill is on a No Bond Hold and charged with the following:

  • Felony DWI
  • Felony Resisting Arrest
  • Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance

An autopsy will be scheduled for the deceased driver, Robert McDermid, 66, of Joplin.

Additional charges could be filed against Cowgill. The investigation is in its early stages. Additionally charges could be filed by other agencies involved besides JPD.

JOPLIN POLICE WERE INVESTIGATING DWI DRIVER

Capt Trevor Duncan of the Joplin Police Dept. updates us that at 8:23 a.m. Joplin Police received a call in the 800 block of Rex that a male in a vehicle was passed out, partially blocking a driveway.

An officer responded and contacted Kenton Cowgill, 36, of Carthage, who appeared to be impaired. As a backup officer arrived, Cowgill fled in his 2008 Lexus northbound on Rex Ave, turning eastbound on East 7th. 

There was a Duquesne officer nearby who saw the suspect vehicle fleeing. Aware by radio of what was going on, the Duquesne officer initiated a pursuit eastbound on 7th with our officers joining in.”

As Cowgill approached 7th and Duquesne at about 8:49 a.m. the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle, driven by Robert McDermid, 66, of Joplin, resulting in a serious crash. 

Immediately after the crash, Cowgill, of Carthage, exited his vehicle and was taken into custody. 

McDermid, who was driving a white Toyota Prius, traveling northbound was transported Priority One to an area hospital. At 9:38 a.m. he was declared deceased.

MSHP INITIAL REPORT

