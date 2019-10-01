Felony Charges for Woman in Police Pursuit with Seneca PD

Fugate also faces Felony warrants in Benton Co, McDonald Co, Jasper Co and possibly others

(NEWTON Co.) — Seneca Police Department arrest a female following a police pursuit that began in Seneca around 10:00 PM.

Chief James Altec tells us it began as a traffic stop, where the tags were from a truck stolen out of Joplin, so they didn’t match the current truck. The white Dodge Ram sped off from the traffic stop across the state line into Oklahoma. But then came back into Missouri.

Along the way two males had exited the pickup near and all remained was the female driver who continued the pursuit along Hwy 43 and ending on Hwy 86 at Irwin Lane near Racine.

Deidra Fugate, born 1996, is in the Newton County jail facing charges of Felony Resisting and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Other charges could be filed regarding nearly $2,000 of counterfeit bills.

Fugate also faces Felony warrants in Benton Co, McDonald Co, Jasper Co and possibly others

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted in the operation which lasted nearly an hour.

One man who fled the vehicle was taken into custody by another jurisdiction. We have requested information and will update here on FourStatesHomePage our Joplin News First tab.

