Felony car stop Thursday night in Joplin began as a pursuit

JOPLIN, MO. — Shortly after 10:45 PM Thursday evening a Joplin Police Officer on regular patrol observed a dark colored GMC Acadia at 4th and Monroe run a stop sign. After observing other traffic infractions the driver was determined to be an intoxicated and a pursuit was initiated.

Cpl Michael Gauss of the Joplin Police Department tells us Thursday night they took the 44-year-old male into custody without incident after performing a Felony Car Stop. Expected charges DWI-Drugs and others related to the pursuit which lasted about 30 minutes off and on through town.

No one was injured. No vehicles were damaged.

The pursuit came to an end near East 7th and South Illinois after a JPD Officer’s stop stick deflated a tire on the vehicle, disabling it.