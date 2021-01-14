Felony Assault Charges Filed in Violent Rollover Crash; Family Members Trapped in Wreckage

Missouri State Highway Patrol state the driver/father, Kevin Hiben, “He knowingly attempted to cause serious injuries to his family."

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A father is arrested and charges are filed against the him as the driver of a pickup in a violent single vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred last week on Jute Road in Newton County, involving a family of five.

DRIVER/FATHER CHARGED, KEVIN HIBEN, OF VINITA, OKLAHOMA.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the father and driver, Kevin Hiben, 36, of Vinita, Oklahoma deliberately drove his one-ton pickup into a tree. “He knowingly attempted to cause serious injuries to his family,” as stated in the probable cause statement filed in Newton County court.

Hiben is facing four Felony counts of Domestic Assault 1st Degree – Serious Physical Injury.

| VIOLENT ROLLOVER CRASH ON JUTE ROAD, FAMILY SURVIVES

“On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at approximately 2125 hours, a single vehicle crash occurred on Jute Road, west of MO 86. It involved a 1994 Ford F-350 and a tree. The vehicle was driven by Kevin Andrew Hiben, 35, of Vinita, Oklahoma. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree, overturned, and trapped four [of 5] occupants inside,” according to Trooper T. Morris.

No one in the crash was wearing a seat belt. The children, ages 9, 12 and 16 were seriously injured along with the mother of the children, Tabitha Hiben, 34 of Vinita. The wife of the man charged.

The investigation is based on information received from statements made to medical staff, child services case workers and from witnesses themselves.

Hiben is currently in custody at the Newton County Jail in Neosho.