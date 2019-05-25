Feeding cows by boat, mamma cows and their spring calves stranded by flood waters of Spring River

These are mamma cows and their spring calves. Monday evening as the rains came there was a group of them drifted to higher ground. And when they moved there they became surrounded by rising flood water. About 1.75 feet an hour for 12 hours.

Tuesday as that rain was falling and the water was rising they were able to drive about 75 cows by horseback to dry pasture to the north of the river but the water was really rising so fast they had to stop. It was too dangerous.

Normal water level is about 4 feet here at Waco according to the National Weather Service gauge on Spring River at Waco. Tuesday in a matter of 12 hours the water went from 4 feet to 24 feet. That’s fast rising water.

Wednesday they went out in the boat and by chance found these hungry mammas and their babies ones up on higher ground but the water was still rising. It wouldn’t crest until Friday around 11:00 AM.

STREETCAR TRACK RAN ALONG HERE 100 YEARS AGO

“About 1900 there used to be a streetcar that would go from Pittsburg to Joplin. Along the way it would drop off workers at the mines in Asbury and Waco,” Roger Hines tells us. You can still see part of the trestle as it went over the Spring River during our boat ride to the dike where the cows are calling home for now.

“I’ve seen some stamped metal on the trestle that says 1930 on it so it was around for quite a while.” The freight train was a different track, the current KCS line, it still runs along the same area of 171.

The cattle are animals, and they have a way of surviving. And they migrated to the highest point, the top of this dike. This dike was either part of the system of the streetcar track, or it was a levee/dike built to keep the water pushed away from the fields, so they could farm. It’s hard to tell since it’s been breached so many times in the past 100 years or so.

“At it’s worst, the cows were standing in about 4 inches of water. That was flood stage 27 feet Friday just before noon. Then it started going down. So now they will continue to bring about 10 bales of hay to this dry ground and hopefully Sunday or Monday it will be down enough on horseback they can be driven back to the north side of the river.

Where they can enjoy plenty of green grass from all this rain.