FedEx truck and SUV collide, truck overturns in crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1:45 p.m. Tuesday reports of a commercial FedEx truck and SUV crash at West 9th and South McKinley in Joplin, closed the roadway. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

The driver of the FedEx truck was thrown from the vehicle and his ankle and foot were trapped beneath the truck for about 10 minutes according to firefighters on the scene. The 62-year-old male was then rushed Priority One to an area hospital due to the condition of his injury. He was awake and alert, responding to EMS.

Ofc. D. Farmer of the Joplin Police Department Traffic Unit tells us on the scene this is an unmarked intersection. The commercial truck was traveling east and was t-boned, knocked to its side. The SUV was traveling south.

According to traffic code, one is supposed to yield to the right in unmarked intersections.

No one in the SUV required transport to a hospital for injuries.

Comer’s Wrecker and Cottril’s Wrecker were summoned to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

