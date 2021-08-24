FedEx truck and SUV collide, truck overturns in crash

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1:45 p.m. Tuesday reports of a commercial FedEx truck and SUV crash at West 9th and South McKinley in Joplin, closed the roadway.  Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 

    The driver of the FedEx truck was thrown from the vehicle and his ankle and foot were trapped beneath the truck for about 10 minutes according to firefighters on the scene. The 62-year-old male was then rushed Priority One to an area hospital due to the condition of his injury. He was awake and alert, responding to EMS.

    Ofc. D. Farmer of the Joplin Police Department Traffic Unit tells us on the scene this is an unmarked intersection. The commercial truck was traveling east and was t-boned, knocked to its side. The SUV was traveling south.

    According to traffic code, one is supposed to yield to the right in unmarked intersections.

    No one in the SUV required transport to a hospital for injuries.

    Comer’s Wrecker and Cottril’s Wrecker were summoned to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

    FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF

    AUGUST 1, 2019 CRIME SCENE WHERE MAN WAS AMBUSHED AND KILLED AS HE ARRIVED TO HIS RESIDENCE — Two brothers and a father are being held on charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the case in Indian Territory. Dakota Buzzard, Cody Buzzard and their father James Buzzard. Watch our news tab for updates to this story as changes in filings could take place again. Indian courts have said length of sentences could limit them, so they could hand it to federal authorities. AUGUST 1, 2019 CRIME SCENE WHERE MAN WAS AMBUSHED AND KILLED AS HE ARRIVED TO HIS RESIDENCE — Two brothers and a father are being held on charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the case in Indian Territory. Dakota Buzzard, Cody Buzzard and their father James Buzzard. Watch our news tab for updates to this story as changes in filings could take place again. Indian courts have said length of sentences could limit them, so they could hand it to federal authorities. AUGUST 1, 2019 CRIME SCENE WHERE MAN WAS AMBUSHED AND KILLED AS HE ARRIVED TO HIS RESIDENCE — Two brothers and a father are being held on charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the case in Indian Territory. Dakota Buzzard, Cody Buzzard and their father James Buzzard. Watch our news tab for updates to this story as changes in filings could take place again. Indian courts have said length of sentences could limit them, so they could hand it to federal authorities. JAMES BUZZARD AND DAKOTA BUZZARD BEING HELD ON FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO THE 2019 DELAWARE COUNTY MURDER ON THIS DIRT ROAD TWO YEARS AGO — DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — This father/son have been charged then released due to the McGirt ruling then warrants issued again, rearrested and facing charges for First Degree Murder in Indian Country of Jerry Tapp. It’s alleged three conspired and lay in wait for Mr. Tapp on Aug. 1, 2019. Also it’s alleged a second victim during the same incident suffered a non-life threatening wound. The FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. SPRINGFIELD 1st GRADE TEACHER CHARGED IN US CAPITOL RIOTS — HUSBAND WAS ARRESTED MONTHS AGO — Couple are from Monett. THE WEEKEND RECAP! MoDOT STRIPING: STONES CORNER ROUNDABOUT AND 171 >> BIT.ly/2WleFgd MoDOT STRIPING: STONES CORNER ROUNDABOUT AND 171 >> BIT.ly/2WleFgd MoDOT STRIPING: STONES CORNER ROUNDABOUT AND 171 >> BIT.ly/2WleFgd

    Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    Weather Drawing Submission

    Joplin News First