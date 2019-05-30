Joplin News First

FBI offer $5,000 reward, regarding the disappearance of Sarah Burton of Joplin

Joplin Police Department working in conjunction with FBI on case

(JOPLIN, MO) - The FBI are working in conjunction with the Joplin Police Department regarding the missing persons case of Sarah Burton.  They have now offered a $5,000 reward for information in a press release/poster.  

DESCRIPTION

Date(s) of Birth Used: February 22, 1990

Place of Birth: Joplin, Missouri

Hair: Light Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5'7" (at the time of her disappearance)

Weight: 170 pounds (at the time of her disappearance

Sex: Female

Race: White

 

REWARD

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Sarah Burton.

DETAILS

Sarah Burton, age 29 (at the time of her disappearance), was last seen on July 16, 2018, in the vicinity of 10th Street and Rex Ave in Joplin, Missouri. Sarah was reported missing on July 20, 2018, by her mother. There have been no reported sightings and/or contacts from Sarah since her disappearance.

The FBI Kansas City Division is assisting the Joplin Police Department with the Department's on-going investigation into Sarah's disappearance.

Individuals with information concerning the disappearance of Sarah Burton should immediately contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 ext. 440.

Field Office: Kansas City

 

