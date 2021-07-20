FBI investigate Armed Bank Robbery in Joplin and Bank Robbery in Louisburg, Kansas, both occurred on Monday, local authorities acknowledge similarities

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Monday afternoon a few hours of our Joplin News First live! breaking story on Joplin’s South Rangeline of an Armed Robbery at Great Southern Bank we began receiving tips regarding a similar bank Robbery in Kansas earlier that morning.

Joplin Police who are working with the FBI could not confirm it was the same individual but acknowledged they were aware of the Kansas Bank Robbery on Monday.

We contacted Capt. Matthew Kelly of the Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s office. Overnight he provided us a media release and images.

Bank Robberies in two locations in one day. 10:01 a.m. in Louisburg, Kansas. And then 12:58 p.m. in Joplin, Missouri. The FBI are investigating both crimes with assistance of local authorities.

“July 19, 2021 at approximately 10:01 a.m. the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call of a Robbery at the Landmark National Bank, 100 W. Amity in Louisburg, Kansas. The Louisburg Police Department was dispatched to the call and requested the assistance of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported that a man entered the bank and demanded money. No weapons were displayed, and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident. Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office began working the investigation immediately alongside the FBI and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″, salt and pepper hair, heavy set build, wearing a blue baseball hate with the “KC” logo and a Nike brand check on the bill, black facemask, blue t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He left in a 4-door white sedan, heading east on Amity Street.

If you know the suspect or have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Or you can contact the Miami County Investigations Division at 913-294-3232 ext. 188.”