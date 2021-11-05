FBI and OSBI announce two arrested in Ottawa County Toni Moran murder investigation

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Two suspects are in custody after a joint Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) murder investigation according to a media release from the OSBI late Friday.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 51-year-old Jimmy Kelly and 52-year-old Charlana Kelly were arrested. Jimmy Kelly is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals on federal charges of Murder in Indian Country and Using a Firearm to Commit a Violent Act. Charlana Kelly is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on one count of Accessory to a Felony.

The investigation was initiated on November 1, 2021 when the Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office requested assistance with a homicide. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Toni Moran. The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The OSBI would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation: Miami Police Department, Pryor Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office, Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the FBI.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.