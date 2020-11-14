Father and girlfriend charged with alleged child abuse; 2 year old with large amount of bruising and possible broken bones

PARSONS, Kan. — On November 9th, 2020 Parsons Police officers were asked to accompany Department of Children and Families (DCF) workers to a residence in the 3300 block of Grand for an anonymous tip of child abuse involving a 2-year-old little girl.

Officers met with DCF staff and conducted a follow up visit. While at the house the investigation revealed that the reports were sustained, and the child had a large amount of bruising that would not constitute normal discipline measures. Due to the extent of the bruising and possibility of broken bones the child was transported to Children’s Mercy for medical evaluation after being placed in Police Protective Custody. Nathan Lee Leatherwood, 22 of Parsons, and girlfriend Halle Yulia Parish, 22 of Parsons were both arrested for suspicion of Child Abuse and Aggravated Battery.

“I am at a loss for words on cases like these. We hope as a society that we have evolved into caring and compassionate human beings, but then cases like this rear their ugly head and the reality sets in. There is evil lurking in every corner of the world and this is evident even in our small city. As we try to move forward and do good in Parsons, we are reminded that as a community we have failed to protect this innocent child from being victimized. This is what haunts law enforcement officers daily. It’s not the chases or the fights or the constant vigilance, it’s the failed interventions which have to be triggered by community members, and the looks on the faces of victims. I sincerely hope that as a community and the system as a whole, we can reach out and get this child the help that is needed and deserved to get her through this abhorrent period of her life. We will continue to face these evils daily, not only for the silent majority of supporters, but for the innocents that have no guardian to shield them.” Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks

Nathan and Halle were taken before a judge on November 13, 2020 and each were given $25,000.00 Cash/Surety bonds.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 620-421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com. (Press Release, Parsons Police Department)