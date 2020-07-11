Fatality rollover crash in the curves along Homestead Drive; Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 9:30 PM Jasper County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a single vehicle crash on North Homestead Drive, just south of Center Creek.

It was determined to be a single vehicle rollover crash, within the series of curves, and the passenger vehicle came to rest on its top, off the west side of the roadway.

North Homestead Drive is the border of Webb City and Joplin. Each city police and fire departments were on the scene with METS ambulance, altogether, working to prepare two people, male and female, for transport to area hospitals.

One person rushed from the scene Priority One, suffering critical injuries, that would later prove fatal at an area hospital.

The other person, minor injuries.

THE BLUE DOT MARKS WHERE THE CRASH OCCURRED ON NORTH HOMESTEAD DR. THE VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING NORTH.

The crash was determined to be in the city of Joplin jurisdiction.

A short time later a perimeter was set, traffic was blocked and members of the Joplin Police Major Crash team began arriving to map the crash.

JPD are working to notify next of kin. This story will not be updated until later Saturday.

Google Street View of the actual location of the crash. Use fingers to zoom and scroll in the interactive box.