Fatality motorcycle crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 5:00 PM Wednesday evening EMS and Seneca Area Fire Protection District were called to reports of a serious crash between a motorcycle and pickup on MO-86, north of Racine, Missouri.

Shortly afterwards Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified of the crash as Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies closed roadways restricting access into the area.

Now confirmed as a fatality crash. Next of kin was notified according to the patrol so details of the crash have now been released Wednesday evening.

The deceased is now identified as a Granby man, 28-year-old, Cody O’Neill. He was traveling north on Hwy 86 operating a 2018 Honda. He was wearing his helmet.

“Crash occurred as [motorcycle] crossed the center line and struck [pickup] at an angle. Subject was pronounced at the scene by Newton County Coroner.” Trooper K.L.Knight #658

Traveling south on Hwy 86, 50-year-old, Seneca man, Ryan James, driving a 2017 GMC pickup. James was not injured in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt. He was also pulling a flatbed trailer.

The crash occurred on Hwy 86 in a series of curves two miles north of Racine and 1/4 mile south of BB/Iris Road.

Poore’s Wrecker of Neosho removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL COORDINATES OF ACTUAL CRASH LOCATION. LINKED TO GOOGLE MAPS. (36.9220277 -94.5355)