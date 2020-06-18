Fatality crash in south Joplin neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 11:00 AM on Thursday morning Joplin Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance were alerted to a single vehicle crash in a south Joplin neighborhood.

Upon arrival the first report from Joplin Fire reported to observe a ‘pickup truck off the roadway and into a tree.’

The male driver, 48, of Joplin, was the only occupant in the pickup truck. Immediately life-saving measures were performed.

“Vehicle was westbound on 43rd and road ended in a T at Pearl Ave. vehicle left roadway and entered private property and struck a tree. Adult male driver has died. Major crash team actively working the investigation. The vehicle, driven by 48 year old Robert ‘John’ Goodson of Joplin.” Capt William Davis, Joplin Police Department

Watch for further details here on Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First tab. CLICK here to set a bookmark. We post new stories and story updates multiple times daily.