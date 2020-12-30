Fatality crash in Ottawa County, OHP place it at former town of Cardin

Information obtained tell us the vehicle was consumed by fire at the scene.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early Sunday morning, December 26, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report a fatality crash occurred at 2:11 AM about two miles north of Commerce in Ottawa County. The exact location of the crash noted would be at the former town of Cardin.

“2018 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Name Withheld pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner. Subject was pronounced at the scene from massive injuries.” Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The exact location of the crash noted at County Road 565 at County Road 30 northbound puts the crash at Cardin. Information obtained tell us the vehicle was consumed by fire.

OHP were assisted by Commerce Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service.

