Fatality crash I-44 brings JPD Major Crash Team for Investigation

Capt William Davis tells us the crash occurred at 7:08 AM involving a pickup and a semi.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning about 7:10 AM Joplin 911 began receiving reports of a crash along I-44 west near the westbound weigh station.

Newton County Ambulance, Joplin Police and Joplin Fire Department were dispatched to what was believed to be a two vehicle crash.

Capt William Davis confirms the crash at I-44 west mile marker 2.8 is a fatality crash.

“Crash involves a semi and a pickup truck. An adult passenger in the pickup truck was found deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup and a child passenger were transported to a local hospital for injuries. The driver of the semi tractor-trailer was not injured. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notifications. The Joplin Police Department’s Major Crash Team is on the scene and actively working the crash investigation. More details will be released once they become available. Capt William Davis, Joplin Police Department

Joplin News First was at the crash scene.