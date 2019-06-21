Fatality crash closes I-44 as two semis collide and one tanker catches fire, other vehicles involved

@MoDOT_SOUTHWEST say road will be closed or delayed for up to 7 hours, crash occurred at 7:12 PM

UPDATE:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver of the tanker truck as 47-year-old Robert Horton, of Diamond.

Horton was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the other semi and a passenger in one of the vehicles were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is Troop D’s 43rd fatality of the year.

Local man killed in I-44 crash according to MSHP click for update

—-ORIGINAL—

Joplin News First LIVE! broadcast began just east of the crash. Initially radio reports were the crash occurred at mile marker 14 but the debris field spread to mile marker 15.

I-44 CLOSED EB @ mm 14 due to multi-vehicle crash. Drivers are being diverted at MO 249 to Loop 44/Route 66 & back to EB I-44. Please seek an alt rte & avoid the area if possible. Check the Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/u9aDbIBKRZ for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/wNNF2MvwcC — MoDOT Southwest (@MoDOT_Southwest) June 21, 2019

Trooper Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed with us the crash occurred as one westbound semi tractor trailer crossed the median and struck an eastbound semi tractor trailer. One was a tanker that then caught fire.

Two passenger vehicles were involved. A pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer. And a family in an SUV.

The family in the SUV were from Dewey Oklahoma. We talked to them as the dad and son were searching for mom’s glasses in the grass. They told us when the crash occurred. they looked back and there was a little fire near the tanker then before you know it there was a huge fireball as they called 911.

Watch #Periscope: I-44 EB FATALITY CRASH CLOSES. Two semis collide. One tanker burns. Two passenger cars involve… https://t.co/ZYnqzLJzDx — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) June 21, 2019

Traffic didn’t move through until 9:50 PM when one lane was allowed to pass by the crash. We were LIVE! on KSN 16 with an update of the crash on the phone as we were live on FB with our images of the removal of the wreckage.