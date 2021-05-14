Fatality crash claims the life of Missouri man in Southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office release information regarding a fatality crash involving two vehicles Thursday night just before 11:00 PM south of Galena.

Galena Fire Department, Cherokee County Ambulance Service and Emergency personnel with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office responded.

The Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office state, “The preliminary investigation, being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, indicates a northbound 2002 Chevy Malibu, driven by 28-year-old Coleton James Wealot, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2015 Kia Optima driven by 38-year-old April Mathis, of Galena.”

Mathis was transported by EMS to a Joplin area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wealot, of Diamond, Missouri, was pronounced at the scene.

We will update with more information as it is released by authorities here on our news tab at FSHP.

