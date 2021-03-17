Fatality Crash Claims Life of Grove Man Late Saturday

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Late Saturday night a Grove, Oklahoma man was killed in a head on crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in a release of information.

“[Chevy Cobalt] was eastbound on OK-10, [Hyundai Sonata] was westbound on OK-10., [Chevy Cobalt] crossed the center line and struck [Hyundai Sonata].

“Justin Armstrong, white male,  age 28, of Grove, OK. Pronounced dead at the scene by Grove EMS from massive injuries,” OHP state he was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and crossed the center line.

Also a passenger in the Armstrong vehicle, Sara Pollard, white female, age 29, of Grove, OK. “Transported by Grove EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO. Admitted in stable condition.”

Taiosiky Masauo, age 40, of Tulsa, OK. was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, that was struck head on. “Transported by AirEvac to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in stable condition.”

Cowskin and Grove Firefighters, along with Grove EMS, Delaware County Deputies, Grove Police and OHP Troopers worked a very serious two-vehicle crash near the junction of Highways 10 & 25 east of Grove late Saturday night. Two people in critical condition were transported area trauma centers.

Assisting agencies include: Grove Fire Department, Grove EMS, Grove PD, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Cowskin Fire Department. Trooper Carl Turner #719 of the Delaware County detachment of Troop L. assisted by Lt Roger Eberle #102 of Troop L, and Trooper Nicholas Munson #571 of the Tulsa County Detachment of Troop B.

