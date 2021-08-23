Fatal stabbing in Miami, Okla., suspect in custody

MIAMI, Okla. — Early Sunday morning about 1 a.m. Miami Police responded to reports of a stabbing, 921 B Street NE.

“Upon arrival they discovered Johnny Euran 37-year-old male from Miami had been stabbed and was lying in the yard. EMS personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid,” according to a MPD press release.

921 B Street NE, Miami, Okla.

Duran was rushed to Baptist Regional Health Center in Miami where he died a short time later.

During investigation information developed a new Miami resident was being sought by authorities. That suspect now identified as Travis Johnson, 33.

Later Sunday morning around 9 a.m. Johnson was located across town at a residence and was taken into custody without incident.

OSBI are assisting in the investigation at the request of Miami Police.

Google Street View, date unknown. Use fingers to scroll and pan neighborhood. 921 B Street NE, Miami, Okla.

We anticipate charges to be filed later Monday regarding the incident.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF