Fatal motorcycle crash, early Saturday on E 32nd

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Emergency dispatched alerted Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance to reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash at the intersecion of East 32nd and Reinmiller Road early Saturday morning at 12:37 AM.

Cpl. Tyler Christensen tells us, the motorcycle operator was traveling eastbound on East 32nd and and struck the commercial vehicle as it was turning onto Reinmiller Road. Although life-saving measures were performed, the 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team were summoned to mark the crash scene so it could be studied to see how something like this could avoid being repeated.

The Major Crash Team is comprised of members of the Joplin Police force who have years of experience on the force and classroom experience. They come together as a collective group and study what occurred in fatal and near-fatal crashes and how things can be changed like: 1) speed limits 2) traffic signals 3) intersections 4) road configurations 5) MoDOT suggestions.

The Jasper County Coroner responded to the scene to retrieve the body.

About 2:00 AM family and friends started gathering at the crash scene as the tow truck arrived to retrieve the motorcycle.

Although family has been notified we will release the name later in the day with any additional necessary information from the Joplin Police Department.