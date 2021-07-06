Fatality DWI crash in Duquesne; Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct crash investigation and Joplin Police Department conduct the criminal investigation

BREAKING: Felony DWI tops list; Carthage man charged with multiple felonies after fatal crash that killed Joplin man…Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, July 3, 2021
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an official press release regarding the fatal crash we told you about Saturday morning. The mugshot courtesy of Jasper County Sheriff’s office.
On July 3rd, 2021 at 8:23 am the Joplin Police Department received a report of a male driver passed out in a vehicle…Posted by Joplin Police Department on Tuesday, July 6, 2021