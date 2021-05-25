Fatal crash, two Life Flight from Ottawa County head-on collision

Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states all seatbelts were in use in both vehicles except by the deceased driver

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report just before 6:00 p.m. Monday a fatality crash occurred just north of Fairland, Oklahoma, on OK-125, 1/2 mile south of E 150 Road.

Karin Roach, 42, of Fairland, Oklahoma, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country. She was transported to Freeman West, Joplin, Missouri, by Quapaw Tribe EMS. Pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Two female passengers, ages 9 and 14 in the Roach vehicle were transported to Freeman West, Joplin, Missouri. Respectively, one treated and released and the second admitted in fair condition suffering a broken arm.

The second vehicle, 2021 Chevy Traverse, was driven by Alicha Smalley, 39, of Fairland, Oklahoma. She was transported by Quapaw Tribe EMS to Freeman West, Joplin, Missouri. Smalley was treated and released with skin burns.

Two passengers in the Smalley vehicle were transported Life Flight to Mercy Hospital. Male, 9, admitted fair condition with arm and leg injuries. Female, 15, good condition with trunk and internal injuries.

“[Chrysler Town & Country] was northbound on OK-125 when it crossed the center median for unknown reasons, colliding with [Chevy Traverse] that was southbound on OK-125.” Tpr. B. Bertram of the Ottawa Co. Detachment of Troop L.

All seatbelts were in use in both vehicles except by the deceased driver.

