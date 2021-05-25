Fatal crash, two Life Flight from Ottawa County head-on collision

Joplin News First

Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states all seatbelts were in use in both vehicles except by the deceased driver

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report just before 6:00 p.m. Monday a fatality crash occurred just north of Fairland, Oklahoma, on OK-125, 1/2 mile south of E 150 Road.

Karin Roach, 42, of Fairland, Oklahoma, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country. She was transported to Freeman West, Joplin, Missouri, by Quapaw Tribe EMS. Pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Two female passengers, ages 9 and 14 in the Roach vehicle were transported to Freeman West, Joplin, Missouri. Respectively, one treated and released and the second admitted in fair condition suffering a broken arm.

The second vehicle, 2021 Chevy Traverse, was driven by Alicha Smalley, 39, of Fairland, Oklahoma. She was transported by Quapaw Tribe EMS to Freeman West, Joplin, Missouri. Smalley was treated and released with skin burns.

Two passengers in the Smalley vehicle were transported Life Flight to Mercy Hospital. Male, 9, admitted fair condition with arm and leg injuries. Female, 15, good condition with trunk and internal injuries.

“[Chrysler Town & Country] was northbound on OK-125 when it crossed the center median for unknown reasons, colliding with [Chevy Traverse] that was southbound on OK-125.” Tpr. B. Bertram of the Ottawa Co. Detachment of Troop L.

All seatbelts were in use in both vehicles except by the deceased driver.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from Oklahoma authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL FATALITY CRASH REPORT — OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released overnight regarding a fatality crash north of Fairland, Oklahoma. Some were disputing our article on FSHP so in full disclosure here is the official crash information from OHP. FATALITY CRASH MONDAY EVENING NORTH OF FAIRLAND — ESCAPED INMATES — ONE CHARGED CAPITAL MURDER AS GUNMAN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas. ESCAPED INMATES — ONE CHARGED CAPITAL MURDER AS GUNMAN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas. ESCAPED INMATES — ONE CHARGED CAPITAL MURDER AS GUNMAN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CPSDd81HpoW/ SATURDAY NIGHT CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF 8-YEAR-OLD — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night two people were killed in a crash south of Joplin according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. One of our tipsters passed along the GO FUND ME for the little boy who attended Neosho schools. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to FSHP. The link is in our weekend recap story. SATURDAY NIGHT CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF 8-YEAR-OLD — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night two people were killed in a crash south of Joplin according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. One of our tipsters passed along the GO FUND ME for the little boy who attended Neosho schools. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to FSHP. The link is in our weekend recap story. HERD OF BISON 🦬 ON THE LOOSE — BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department Monday morning ask people to avoid Glasgow Road as, “We are attempting to redirect a herd of bison* - no, that is not a typo - that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway.” It was about 2.5 hours until additional information was updated that the owner was on the scene and attempting to get them all safely home. As of noon police are still in the Highlands / Branchwood area to direct traffic as some are still wandering into the roadway. They ask if you can, avoid the area. (*) NOTE: BVPD corrected buffalo to bison in a later statement. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First