Fatal crash on East 20th Friday evening

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Department tells us exclusively at the scene 9:17 PM they received a call of a single vehicle crash at E 20th and Delaware.

There were two people in the vehicle. The passenger was treated and released on the scene. The driver was fatally injured.

Nothing more being released at this time until next of kin notification.

He stated they will be on the scene for an extended period of time and asks that you avoid the area.

Sgt Delzell is the Traffic Sgt and head of the Major Crash Team.

Shannon Becker is on the scene and will have more information as it’s available from the Joplin Police Department.