Fatal crash claims a life, four others rushed priority to hospital; Minivan strikes a tree in single vehicle crash early Sunday

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash in Jasper County, just north of Oronogo on Kafir Road.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oronogo Fire District, and METS ambulance responded. Tri-Cities assisted with mutual aid and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D was notified.

The crash located east of County Road 220/Christ Church of Oronogo about 1/3 mile on Kafir Road. The eastbound minivan struck a tree. Oronogo Fire and Tri-Cities extricated two from the wreckage, which required cutting the top off of the vehicle. The three other occupants were were not trapped.

Trooper B.D. Vaught tells us on the scene of the crash the vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected and then traveled across the road striking a tree. There were five people inside the minivan. All rushed Priority (lights and sirens) to area hospitals. One died on the scene. Next of kin notifications have been made but complete details are still being processed at this early hour. Jasper County Deputy Coroner claimed the body.

Schrader’s Towing was summoned to remove the vehicle. We anticipate an update Sunday from Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We will update information here.

