Fatal crash at Pineville along I-49

PINEVILLE, Mo. — About 1:30 a.m. McDonald County 911 was alerted to a single vehicle crash in the city limits of Pineville, along I-49 south.

Pineville Rural Fire, McDonald County Sheriff’s Deputies, and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

We are told on the scene at 2:30 a.m. as the coroner claims the body that next of kin have not been notified. So the identify is not released at this time.

Additionally we are not releasing images of the vehicle. We will update more information as it becomes appropriately available.

On the scene we are told the vehicle was traveling south, left the right side of the road, overturning numerous times for 600 feet.

It took out one leg of a large exit sign, and the vehicle came to rest on the 7.2 mile marker sign.

Gardner’s Towing removed the vehicle.

We will update here on our news tab more information from Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pineville Marshals.

