Family of four, only one survives boat crash; Kansas woman, two children killed in Neosho River boating crash

BURLINGTON, Kan. — (KSNT) – Three people are dead after a boating crash on the Neosho River near the Burlington City dam on Saturday night. 

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens, the Water Rescue Division of the Coffey County Fire District #1, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department responded. 

Burlington is about 100 miles northwest of Pittsburg, Kansas, on the Neosho River.

First responders found a family of two adults and two children on arrival. Wesley Sharp of Shawnee, was rescued from the scene and transported to Burlington Hospital. He is currently in stable condition. Maribel Moran, and two children, ages 3 and 5, were unresponsive at the time of rescue.

The three family members were pronounced dead at Burlington Hospital. 

Anyone with information related to this accident is requested to contact KDWPT game warden at (785) 207-3151.

