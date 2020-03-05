Family and friends call police officer a hero for saving mom

The kids were not home, but with their dad, Officer Dane Wheeler of the Joplin Police Department kicked in the door to wake up mom

JOPLIN, Mo. — A family that almost lost everything in a fire on Wednesday morning wanted to say ‘thank you’ to a Joplin Police officer that helped to save their mom!

While the kids were at their fathers house mom was the only one home. The Joplin Fire Department in a media release identifed a Joplin Police officer as the person who woke the resident, mom, to get out of the house.

“The lone resident in the structure said that a police officer woke her up stating her house was on fire, ” Chief Jim Furgerson of the Joplin Fire Department

Close family friend David DuRall had some things to say about Ofc. Dane Wheeler in a social media post.

A hero is someone who gives of himself, often putting his own life at risk, for the greater good of others.. This morning shortly after 5am, Officer Wheeler became a hero to a very special family.. While patrolling, he could smell smoke but didnt know where it was coming from.. he drove around that area until he found the house where the smoke was coming from… after knocking several times with no response, he entered the house, woke [mom] up and safely exited the house. The kids were at their dads so EVERYONE is safe!! To these 4 kids, this man is a hero who saved their mother’s life this morning!! Ty Officer Wheeler!!

The family have a lot of things to replace in the fire and many have been asking if they can help.

The Fuerst family lost their home in a fire that started early this morning (3/4/2020). Christie is a single mom of 4 children. Thankfully, everyone is safe and with the support of our friends and family the material things they lost can be replaced. The family is blessed by the outpouring of support and those asking “how can we help?”. Right now they are seeking funds to replace things such as: clothing, furniture, and everyday household items. The family also welcomes and appreciates your prayers and support during this difficult time.