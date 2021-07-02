Fallen officer Memorial service; Thousands pay respects to Ofc. Kevin Apple including Gov. Asa Hutchinson

ROGERS, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department are being held Friday at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be speaking, Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and others.

The procession conducted prior to the service left Pea Ridge at 10:00 a.m. for the 39-mile trip to the service.

The Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police share, “Our hearts are filled with sorrow and despair from the loss of our brother. Kevin was so important to us and will forever be missed.” Additionally there is a relief fund for donations to Apple’s family.

Donate at any Arvest Bank location, “Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 relief account (ending in 2155). All money donated to that account will be towards all the needs of Officer Apple’s family.”

The community have been sharing condolences on Officer Apple’s obituary.

“Kevin was one of the good guys! If you weren’t laughing he would make sure to make you laugh. He was an honest and fair officer and genuinely cared about people. He had a tough exterior but was a teddy bear on the inside. He was very loyal and always had his brother and sisters in blues back. Kevin was a gem of an officer and will truly be missed.” — C. Clark

“Officer Apple helped me get the help I needed. Him and another officer came to my home after a wellness check was called in on December 27, 2019. These two officers talked to me at my lowest and convinced me to get the help that I needed. Because of Officer Apple and one of his co workers, I lived to see another day. I didn’t hurt myself. I didn’t give in. My entire life changed and I’m so incredibly happy with where I am in my life now. To the family of Office Apple, please know that that because of your son- my sons still have a mother. Thank you.” Unnamed Submission

“Kevin was a special man who I’ve known for 34 years as a friend of his moms. Kevin was always there if you needed him whether you were a friend or stranger. His practical jokes were epic. I saw you grow and become the kind of man that others looked up to and mothers hope their sons become. RIP.” — J. Funk

