Fallen Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown honored in transport; Escorted by detail of Kansas Highway Patrol, sheriff’s departments along the path and led by Cherokee County Deputies

Transported for official State of Kansas autopsy; Counties on the path, Sheriff’s Deputies assisting escort: Crawford, Bourbon, Linn, Miami, Johnson, and Wyandotte

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Fallen Baxter Springs, Kansas, firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown was escorted to Kansas City, Kan., Thursday evening, Nov. 11, 2021, by sheriff’s departments and the Kansas Highway Patrol for official autopsy in Kansas. He was escorted from Springfield, Mo., Thursday afternoon.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves tells us, “He was transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City for an autopsy, which is a standard practice, particularly when it involves a line of duty death for a first responder.”

Lt. Malachi Brown was injured fighting a house fire Oct. 15, 2021, in Baxter Springs. He died Nov. 10, 2021, in a burn unit at Springfield, Mo. After the initial injury he was placed in a medically induced coma. He never recovered.

The coordinated effort of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office traveled through the following counties. Each county met them at the county lines to continue the journey north on US-69.

Sheriff Groves said numerous overpasses and intersections were lined with, “fire department apparatus, local police and citizens to honor his life, service and sacrifice.”

Later Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, it’s anticipated a Cherokee County Sheriff’s detail with Kansas Highway Patrol and a detail of the Baxter Springs Fire Dept. will do the same as he returns south along the same route.

The Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s office share video of the escort through their county from Thursday evening as Lt. Brown traveled north on US-69.



Derfelt Funeral Home of Baxter Springs carries the body of Lt. Brown during transport.

VIDEO: MIAMI COUNTY KANSAS SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

