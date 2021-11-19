Fallen Baxter Springs, Kan. Firefighter Services Sunday

Lt. Malachi Brown died in a Springfield, Mo. burn unit Nov. 10. He was gravely injured fighting a fire Oct. 15 in Baxter Springs, Kan. He never recovered. Services Sunday, Nov. 21.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel service times for Fallen Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown of the Baxter Springs Fire Dept.

OBITUARY: Malachi Abraham Brown, age 32 of Baxter Springs, KS gave the ultimate sacrifice as Lieutenant for the Baxter Springs Fire Department.

Malachi was injured while working a house fire on October 15th, 2021. He succumbed to those injuries November 10th, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Malachi was born September 11, 1989 and is survived by his wife Jessica and their three children, Chance, Addison, and Elijah.

In addition to his wife and kids, Malachi is survived by his father Jack Brown and his mother Malinda (and Danny) Hallett. Malachi has three sisters, Malissa Bise, Kanaan Jones, Nyelah Hallett, and one brother Elijah Brown.

Malachi served his community with pride. He was always looking for an opportunity to better himself, his community, and those around him. He attended trainings, lectures, fundraisers and helped without being asked. Malachi was a loyal husband, father and friend to everyone. He loved to laugh, joke, work out and spend time with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be Sunday November 21st, 2021, 1:30 P.M. at Tennessee Prairie Church. Burial will follow at the Baxter Springs Cemetery.

Friends and family can now post memories online. Click to visit Malachi Abraham Brown online at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel.









HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE, THEN SAVE TO DEVICE.

Stay with Joplin News First as services approach. Additional details will be released. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.