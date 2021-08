JOPLIN, Mo. – Stained Glass Theatre, located at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave in Joplin, is performing a Variety Show this Saturday August 7 at 7 p.m. The family friendly Variety Show will include skits, songs and games.

"This is our third time to do the variety show. We've got some old favorites and some new stuff, and so it's probably going to be two hours of laughing and that's what we're hoping for. It's been a hard year and people just need to get out and laugh and have a good time," said Director Geoff Hall.