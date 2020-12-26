Extensive Fire Damage to Residence South of Joplin; Redings Mill Fire Request Mutual Aid of Joplin, Neosho and Duenweg

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just a few minutes after 12:00 PM Newton County Central Communications began receiving alerts regarding a structure fire at 5855 Gateway Drive.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MODOT Emergency Response was notified to assist with traffic control.

Initial Redings Mill radio report on arrival was, “heavy smoke from the rear of the structure, crews would be out for attack.”

Mutual aid was requested of Duenweg Fire Department, and Neosho Fire Department.

12:29 PM a second alarm was sounded for more personal to respond from Redings Mill Fire District. 12:38 PM a third alarm was sounded requesting Joplin Fire Department for support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was at home when the fire was reported. The Missouri State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with investigation.

More information will be updated here as it released from the Redings Mill Fire District.

