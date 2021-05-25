Extended Power Outage due to crash south of Monett; Liberty Crews work to restore power after poles destroyed

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. a vehicle crash south of Monett on Farm Road 1090 caused a power outage to more than 1,400 for an extended period of time.

In a 7:00 p.m. update from Liberty Utilities Central said, “The outage impacting the Monett, Pierce City, and Purdy area was caused by a [vehicle] impacting a pole. Crews are on scene making repairs. Depending on weather, the estimated restoration time is approximately two hours. Thank you for your patience as our team works to safely restore power.”

The details of the crash are unknown at this time. Follow our news tab for further updates Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

