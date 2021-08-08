Explorer gets high-centered on median, man detained for DWI hit-and-run

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday reports of a hit and run crash near the 1400 block of south Kenser Road alerted authorities.

The gray Ford Explorer from the hit and run was located less than a 1/2 mile away stuck on the median of east 7th Street.

The Explorer was damaged and high-centered. A Duenweg officer detained driver, who was reported to be very aggressive. He escaped the police vehicle twice.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us they were transporting the male to Carthage Mercy as DWI and other unknown charges with the assistance of Jasper County Deputies.

The Explorer was removed from the median by Metro Towing.

The other vehicle struck in the hit and run was non-injury and suffered minor damage.

