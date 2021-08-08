Explorer gets high-centered on median, man detained for DWI hit-and-run

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday reports of a hit and run crash near the 1400 block of south Kenser Road alerted authorities. 

The gray Ford Explorer from the hit and run was located less than a 1/2 mile away stuck on the median of east 7th Street. 

The Explorer was damaged and high-centered. A Duenweg officer detained driver, who was reported to be very aggressive. He escaped the police vehicle twice. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us they were transporting the male to Carthage Mercy as DWI and other unknown charges with the assistance of Jasper County Deputies. 

The Explorer was removed from the median by Metro Towing. 

The other vehicle struck in the hit and run was non-injury and suffered minor damage. 

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities. Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and Important Stories on our news tab at FSHP.  Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

Explorer gets high-centered on median, man detained for DWI hit-and-run — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday reports of a hit and run crash near the 1400 block of south Kenser Road alerted authorities. Explorer gets high-centered on median, man detained for DWI hit-and-run — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday reports of a hit and run crash near the 1400 block of south Kenser Road alerted authorities. Thank you Webb City, Lamar and Nevada! FINAL DAY! Pickup overturns swerving to miss animal, driver uninjured, wearing safety belt — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash on MO-43 just north of Maple Road in Jasper County. CRUISE NIGHT DOWNTOWN JOPLIN — SOMEONE FOUND THEIR FAVORITE! — JOPLIN, Mo. — 20th and South Main we staked out a little spot to film the cars go by and there was a nice little family sitting in a bench watching nearby. The little boy and girl picked out a favorite and when it stopped at the stoplight they LIT UP!!!! Right there in front of us! 🥰 https://www.instagram.com/p/CSS4b6nqOJG/ SIX YEAR OLD DROWNS ON ELK RIVER FRIDAY — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Friday afternoon Noel Fire Department and McDonald County Sheriff’s Department responded to an area north of Noel along Elk River. Our deepest condolences to the family of Ed Emery. The Former Mo. State Sen. of Lamar collapsed while speaking in Moberly at an event Tuesday evening. He never recovered. He died Friday evening at 9:15 p.m. surrounded by family at University Hospital in Columbia sources tell us. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First