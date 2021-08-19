EXPLAINER: Missouri Gas Tax signed by Governor Parson; You don’t have to pay it, how to get your rebate from DOR

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri’s gas tax is increasing for the first time in decades.

In July Gov. Mike Parson signed the increase into law, which will raise money for highway and bridge repairs. It’s expected to raise about $500 million annually.

“It’s been 25 years since we’ve been able to do this, and the last Governor to do it was Ashcroft. So this is a big move for the state. And you know it’s been a priority of mine when I talk about infrastructure and workforce development. And you can see when we start moving in that direction, if those two things, that our state prospers by that.”

This gas tax will add 12.5 cents per gallon over five years. The first hike will happen in October. However at the press conference of the ceremonial bill signing in Hazelwood last week people were reminded one can get a refund on that tax if they don’t want to pay it.

“So we came up with a solution that I believe offers the best for both people. If people want to make an investment in transportation, they can. If those want to get a refund, they can as well,” Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, stated at the signing.

“Missourians can get their money back if they so choose to through a very simple process,” Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus, said.

HOW TO GET YOUR REBATE ON GAS TAX

Supply to the Missouri Department of Revenue with the following:

Vehicle identification number of the car that used the gas

Dates you bought the gas

Your name and address

Name and address of the gas seller

Gallons purchased in the fiscal year

Separately, gallons purchased and taxed under Missouri’s motor fuel tax

You’re also required to keep your gas receipts for three years in case of an audit. It’s important to note this process will only refund the new gas tax. Therefore, at first, the refund will only apply to 2.5 cents per gallon.

The gas tax will increase every July until 2026 — topping off at 29.5 cents per gallon. Pursuing the refund might not be worth it to some drivers. This rebate will last the first five years this new tax is in existence.