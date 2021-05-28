Explainer: Lime Kiln Recovery; Flood waters cover focus area, dam to bridge, what makes this dangerous for swimming; Latest update “Kaylin was not located”

NEOSHO, Mo. — Late Thursday as rains stopped coming down Shoal Creek continued rising. Shoal Creek begins in McDonald County near Exeter where heavy rains occurred so the water continued rising until Friday morning the search area was completely covered.

THE ENTIRE AREA WAS FLOODED FRIDAY MOST OF THE DAY.

The roads to the north and south were covered with water. South road roadway to BUS.60 was washed out. All recovery efforts were halted. Waters rose until they covered the Lime Kiln Fishing Bridge where police and Fire have stood watch the past two days.

To further explain more about the immediate search area our map shows the layout of Lime Kiln Access.

The water for the city of Neosho is gathered at the dam, which creates a “Hazardous recirculating current” and it can pull a person in where they can’t get out.

That is what occurred on Wednesday when Kaylin Brown, 12, was seen going under and then Travis Hicks, 34, went in to rescue her and he was caught as well.

ONE SIGN THAT IS PROMINENTLY DISPLAYED VISUALLY SHOWING WHAT OCCURRED TO THE TWO VICTIMS.

Hicks was pulled from the water by Neosho Fire Department Rescue Team. However he was under water for an extended period of time. His condition at a Joplin hospital was critical at last check.

Chief Jason Baird stated Thursday, “Kaylin has not been located.” And with the rains nothing has changed.

Recovery efforts have focused between the damn and the fishing bridge. But Friday the water covered the entire area.

Water began receding around 5:00 p.m. Friday. The creek will still be flowing dangerously heavy for an unknown period of time.

Sources tell us they will be back again Saturday morning. But it’s not likely they will be able to launch boats. But they will continue to spend daylight along the banks and accessing drone from above.

We will continue to follow this developing story with updates on our news tab here at FSHP.

