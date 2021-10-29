Explainer: Hydrographs; Shoal Creek at Joplin; Marmaton near Nevada; Spring River at Carthage; Elk River near Tiff City; Verdigris at Coffeyville; Neosho River near Commerce

JOPLIN, Mo. – The area has enjoyed some steady rain these past few days but nothing to cause widespread flooding. The National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitor key area creeks and rivers that can give us a glimpse of now and what is to come. Click each image for the current up-to-the-minute water levels on the hydrograph. Save our article for quick reference in the future.

“A hydrograph is a graph showing the rate of water flow versus time past a specific point in a river, channel, or conduit carrying flow.” NWS/NOAA

