Explainer: Hydrographs; Shoal Creek at Joplin; Marmaton near Nevada; Spring River at Carthage; Elk River near Tiff City; Verdigris at Coffeyville; Neosho River near Commerce

JOPLIN, Mo. – The area has enjoyed some steady rain these past few days but nothing to cause widespread flooding. The National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitor key area creeks and rivers that can give us a glimpse of now and what is to come. Click each image for the current up-to-the-minute water levels on the hydrograph. Save our article for quick reference in the future.

A hydrograph is a graph showing the rate of water flow versus time past a specific point in a river, channel, or conduit carrying flow.” NWS/NOAA

SHOAL CREEK: Friday at noon it was 3.33 feet. Expected to crest at 7 p.m. Friday at 4 feet. Well below flood stage. Click for the latest hydrograph.
MARMATON RIVER: Gauged near Nevada about 1 p.m. Friday was near 10 feet. Click for current readings.
SPRING RIVER: This is the main water channel through our region that gave birth to the earliest settlements. It is monitored numerous places in Mo. and Kan. At Carthage Friday about 5 1/2 feet. Click for a current view.
ELK RIVER: Just a few miles before flowing into Oklahoma and eventually joining the Grand Lake O’the Cherokees the summer fun spot is flowing at a normal pace, up sharply but not expected to flood. Click for the latest level.
VERDIGRIS: The level is up slightly at Coffeyville to 4.5 feet, but no where near the 18 foot flood stage.
NEOSHO RIVER: The gauge near Commerce, Okla., gives a picture the water flow is at a moderate pace according to the data. Click the image then click the other tabs along the top of the graph.

