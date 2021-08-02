EXPLAINER: Hazy sky is smoke from wildfires out west; See the map and read the AQI

JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the weekend the rain on Saturday brought a front with cooler temps and smoke behind it. The haze you might observe is smoke from wildfires out west.

“Another cool day is expected across the area. Additionally, expect hazy skies as a result of wildfire smoke from the western US. A few locations could see a few sprinkles this afternoon into the early evening.” — National Weather Service SGF

Air is good quality. Not a threat even to those with sensitive health issues.

Here’s a website to save in your favorites. Fire and Smoke Map from airnow.gov click here: https://fire.airnow.gov/

