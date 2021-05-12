EXPLAINER: Exchange of gunfire with suspect after police pursuit; Bullet holes in windshield of Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy SUV

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday in McNatt, Missouri, the police pursuit of a wanted man ended nearly a mile from the roadway in a muddy field beyond the reach of our cameras. However Newton County Sheriff’s Office obliged our request today and allowed us access to see the Deputies vehicles that were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

The 26-year-old male suspect is expected to survive. He was transported to a Springfield hospital for more detailed surgery. He was struck numerous times by bullets. No officers were struck.

The forensics investigators spent about three hours Wednesday morning with the vehicles. Currently it’s unknown to the public how many shots were fired. However the shots fired are from inside the Deputies SUV.

The vehicle was in motion when it received gunfire from the subject driving across a muddy field. The Deputy used his sidearm, pistol, to shot through his own windshield we are told. The bumpy ride explains the reason for the scattered holes from left to right and up and down.

EXPLAINER: CRIME SCENE WAS NOT VISIBLE TO OUR CAMERAS ON TUESDAY. HERE YOU CAN SEE THE DISTANCE WAS ABOUT A MILE BEYOND A TREE LINE NEAR BUCKHORN CREEK.

We anticipate charges will be filed in Newton County and McDonald County. The name of the suspect has yet to be released to the public.

