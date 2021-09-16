Exchange of gunfire results in death of Independence, Mo. police officer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police late Wednesday say a 22-year-old officer shot by a suspect has now died from his injuries.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that this evening, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” the Independence Police Department said in release of information.

Ofc. Madrid-Evans was shot by a suspect and critically injured during a call for service near E. 23rd Street and S. Northern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As two officers arrived, investigators said a man armed with a handgun met them. The man, now identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison, of Gladstone, shot Madrid-Evans. The uninjured officer, still unidentified, returned fire and hit the gunman.

Cody L. Harrison, 33, of Gladstone, Mo., deceased suspect who died in exchange of gunfire with Independence, Mo. Police Officers. .

Harrison has a long rap sheet of criminal history. Most recently charged with second-degree felony burglary and stealing in Jackson County.

He was released on own recognizance on Aug. 30. He was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 13, just two days prior to the shooting, but the hearing was continued.

Harrison was also charged and sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting at a vehicle in Clay County back in 2011.

At this time, it’s unclear why Harrison was released from the Jackson County jail.

After receiving his police commission, Ofc. Madrid-Evans entered IPD’s Field Training Officer program, of which he was still in training. He recently began his career with the department in January 2021, starting training at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, graduating in July 2021.

