Excessive rain and flooding closes low water bridge; Flash Flood Watch for the area

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Low water areas are beginning to flood. The low water bridge at NW Murphy Blvd at Joplin Creek is flooded and gates are up.

This is the underpass of Kansas City Southern railroad bordering the Dover Hill and Landreth Park to Roanoke Neighborhood.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service states that the flooding continues as showers have not stopped across the region. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area. 

...Excessive Rain and Flooding Possible...

.Rain will persist across far southeast Kansas and portions of
southern Missouri through much of today. An axis of 1 to 2 inches
of storm total rain with locally higher amounts are still
expected through this afternoon. 

This widespread rain may lead to
minor flooding of several flood prone county and state low water
crossings. A few larger rivers could also exceed flood stage.

Crawford-Cherokee-Barton-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Newton-Lawrence-
Christian-Douglas-Howell-McDonald-Barry-Stone-Taney-Ozark-Oregon-

Including the cities of Chicopee, Lone Oak, Pittsburg,
Baxter Springs, Lowell, Riverton, Columbus, Neutral, Sherwin,
Stippville, Kenoma, Lamar, Joplin, Carthage, Greenfield,
Lockwood, Meinert, Springfield, Neosho, Aurora, Mount Vernon,
Marionville, Nixa, Christian Center, Ozark, Selmore, Vanzant,
Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires, Dogwood, Pomona, Pottersville,
Siloam Springs, South Fork, West Plains, White Church, Anderson,
Noel, Goodman, South West City, Pineville, Rocky Comfort, Monett,
Madry, Cassville, Kimberling City, Crane, Elsey, Indian Point,
Silver Dollar City, Branson, Hollister, Kirbyville,
Edgewater Beach, Forsyth, Ozark Beach, Powersite, Wasola, Thayer,
Alton, Couch, Greer, Thomasville, and Wilderness
425 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the
  following areas, in southeast Kansas, Cherokee and Crawford.
  In Missouri, Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Douglas, Greene,
  Howell, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark,
  Stone, and Taney.

* Through this afternoon

* Widespread total rainfall amounts from Monday through this
  afternoon of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are
  expected.

* Several county and state low water crossings may become
  impassable. A few larger rivers could also exceed flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

