Excessive rain and flooding closes low water bridge; Flash Flood Watch for the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Low water areas are beginning to flood. The low water bridge at NW Murphy Blvd at Joplin Creek is flooded and gates are up.

This is the underpass of Kansas City Southern railroad bordering the Dover Hill and Landreth Park to Roanoke Neighborhood.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service states that the flooding continues as showers have not stopped across the region. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area.

...Excessive Rain and Flooding Possible...



.Rain will persist across far southeast Kansas and portions of

southern Missouri through much of today. An axis of 1 to 2 inches

of storm total rain with locally higher amounts are still

expected through this afternoon.



This widespread rain may lead to

minor flooding of several flood prone county and state low water

crossings. A few larger rivers could also exceed flood stage.



Crawford-Cherokee-Barton-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Newton-Lawrence-

Christian-Douglas-Howell-McDonald-Barry-Stone-Taney-Ozark-Oregon-



Including the cities of Chicopee, Lone Oak, Pittsburg,

Baxter Springs, Lowell, Riverton, Columbus, Neutral, Sherwin,

Stippville, Kenoma, Lamar, Joplin, Carthage, Greenfield,

Lockwood, Meinert, Springfield, Neosho, Aurora, Mount Vernon,

Marionville, Nixa, Christian Center, Ozark, Selmore, Vanzant,

Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires, Dogwood, Pomona, Pottersville,

Siloam Springs, South Fork, West Plains, White Church, Anderson,

Noel, Goodman, South West City, Pineville, Rocky Comfort, Monett,

Madry, Cassville, Kimberling City, Crane, Elsey, Indian Point,

Silver Dollar City, Branson, Hollister, Kirbyville,

Edgewater Beach, Forsyth, Ozark Beach, Powersite, Wasola, Thayer,

Alton, Couch, Greer, Thomasville, and Wilderness

425 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020



...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...



The Flood Watch continues for



* Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the

following areas, in southeast Kansas, Cherokee and Crawford.

In Missouri, Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Douglas, Greene,

Howell, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark,

Stone, and Taney.



* Through this afternoon



* Widespread total rainfall amounts from Monday through this

afternoon of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are

expected.



* Several county and state low water crossings may become

impassable. A few larger rivers could also exceed flood stage.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.