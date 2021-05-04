Ex-Webb City teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison; Judge writes, “Defendant is being considered for probation during the first 120 days of incarceration.”

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A January plea deal meant that former Webb City teacher Nicholas Popejoy, 29, would plead guilty to one, lesser charge of Child Molestation, all other charges would be dropped.

3rd Degree Child Molestation – Child less than 14 yoa {Felony C RSMo: 566.069}

One count of sexual contact with a student was dismissed. Popejoy originally was originally charged with first-degree statutory sodomy.

Monday, May 3, 2021, he was sentenced to: 10 years DOC, to be served under 559.115 RSMo in the Sex Offender Assessment Unit. He was taken into custody and is currently in the Jasper County Detention Center.

After assessment by the DOC he could possibly be released on probation. He has served less than two weeks in jail. After his original November 24, 2019, arrest. He was granted a bond reduction from $100,000 to $25,000 cash and placed on an ankle monitor December 4, 2019. His residence has been listed as his parents residence in Arma, Kansas.

IMAGES NOVEMBER 24, 2019, POPEJOY SURRENDERED TO WEBB CITY POLICE AT THE WEBB CITY JUNIOR HIGH, 807 W 1st, WHERE THE ALLEGED CRIME OCCURRED. PRINCIPAL ANGIE BROADDUS LOOKS ON IN FIRST IMAGE.

Judge Gail Crane filed an order of review, Monday, May 3, 2021, pursuant §559.115, RSMo: “Defendant is being considered for probation during the first 120 days of incarceration. The Department of Corrections is ordered to provide the court with a report concerning the defendants behavior during his/her incarceration and to recommend whether probation should be granted. The report should be received by the court no later than 90 days from today’s date.”

SOME PERSONAL INFORMATION REDACTED. WE NOTE RED INFORMATION FOR OUR QUOTATIONS FOR EASE OF READING.

“The court requests the Department of Corrections conduct a sexual offender assessment on the defendant. Upon completion of the assessment, Department of Corrections, shall provide to the court a report on the defendant and may provide recommendation for terms and conditions of probation.”

Upon completion of the sentence he is required to attend the MOSOP programming or similar (Missouri Sex Offender Program).

Popejoy was a science and math teacher, freshman boys basketball coach and coed track coach at Webb City Junior High School before he was fired in November 2019. Court records indicate Popejoy had inappropriately touched a male student under the age of 14 on school grounds.

