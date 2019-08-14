Events Leading to Officer Firing Weapon and Name of Suspect Released; Joplin Police OIS

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Joplin Police Department release the name of the man shot after an encounter with officers in the street near his home.

Now identified as David T. Ingle, age 31 of Joplin, MO. Ingle was transported priority from the intersection of North Jackson & Kensington after the 9:20 PM incident with officers. He was pronounced at Mercy Hospital.

“Ingle was reported as a suspicious person yelling, screaming, and possibly on drugs by one caller. The Joplin Police Department received a second call about Ingle’s behavior as officers were arriving,” states a Joplin Police Department media release on Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the Tuesday night officer involved shooting (aka OIS). We have reached out to MSHP however they have no comment at this time.

According to neighbors, Ingle resided at 1021 North Jackson. One person who asked to remain anonymous told us Ingle’s behavior earlier on Tuesday was uncommon. “I watched him getting back from a ride on his bike, putting it in the house and then mowing the yard, which was a very uncommon occurrence.”

Neighbors reported multiple shots fired. We asked Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart on the scene in the early morning hours of Wednesday how many shots were fired and he could not offer us an answer. The media release also does not state how many shots the male officer fired.

INGLE ENCOUNTER WITH OFFICERS

“The first officer arrived and observed Ingle running down the roadway then fall to the ground yelling and screaming. Once the second officer arrived, they attempted to detain Ingle due to his erratic behavior. Ingle at this time resisted officers. Each officer fired their tasers at Ingle in an attempt to detain him safely. Ingle was able to resist through multiple deployments of the taser and engaged an officer. During the taser deployments one officer was struck in the hand and she was unable to assist the other officer in detaining Ingle. The other officer at this time attempted to create distance with Ingle as Ingle engaged him. The officer fired his duty weapon striking Ingle, as Ingle was charging the officer. No weapons were located on scene.” JPD Media Release

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart talked with us on the scene in the early morning hours of Wednesday saying that officers involved, as per JPD policy, have been placed on paid administrative leave. Additionally Joplin Police internal affairs are investigating.

In final the media release states, “Both officers were wearing body worn cameras.”

